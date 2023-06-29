Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Declines By 73.8%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LIBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,420. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIBY. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,038,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,597,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

