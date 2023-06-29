Short Interest in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Declines By 93.8%

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 554,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NBSE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,298. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.00.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBSE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.9 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.