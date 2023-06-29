Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Decreases By 81.6%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,231. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 895,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 149,291 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,066 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 494,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 78,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.