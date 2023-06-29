Short Interest in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Decreases By 81.6%

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,231. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
