Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $167.04 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,730.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00308728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.91 or 0.00969436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.00549974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00063526 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,430,155,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,407,815,582 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

