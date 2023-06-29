SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIF stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

