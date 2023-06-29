Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 974000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

