Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $35.95. Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 306,466 shares trading hands.
The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.35 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $83,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,541,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 762,500 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.77.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
See Also
