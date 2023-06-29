Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Sinclair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Stock Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 300.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sinclair by 27.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Further Reading

