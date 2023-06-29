SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.30.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.15. 332,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $78,199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,920,000 after purchasing an additional 566,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 960,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,727,000 after purchasing an additional 394,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.