SM Energy Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

SM Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $31.31. 1,768,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

