SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.55 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SMART Global Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SGH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

