Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Up 334.2% in June

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 334.2% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SDXAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.60.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.