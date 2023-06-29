Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $368.80

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.80 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 285 ($3.62). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 288 ($3.66), with a volume of 118,520 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £161.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 368.25.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. The company offers lightweight, ride-on, boom, and stationary screeds; and materials and concrete placement equipment comprising broom + cure machine, line-pulling and -placing system, and topping spreaders.

