Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sonder from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ SOND traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,131. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sonder has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.77.

Insider Activity at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Sonder had a negative return on equity of 4,207.08% and a negative net margin of 51.65%.

In other news, CFO Dominique Bourgault purchased 100,000 shares of Sonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOND. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sonder by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

