SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

