Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.