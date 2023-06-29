Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.1% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $98.40. The stock had a trading volume of 978,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

