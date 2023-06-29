Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Shares Gap Down to $19.46

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $18.94. Starwood Property Trust shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 673,279 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

