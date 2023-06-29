Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.05 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $87.63 million and $1.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,528.42 or 0.99992097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02271559 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,465,699.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.