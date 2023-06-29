Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $75.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $75.13 million and $1.17 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,447.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00278423 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00804487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00539696 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00059042 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 437,662,125 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

