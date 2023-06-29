Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Insider Activity

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $169.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

