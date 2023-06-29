Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

