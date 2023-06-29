Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $65.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.39.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $67.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,320 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

