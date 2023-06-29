Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 35,249 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average volume of 26,560 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,390,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,546. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.