StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank's stock.

BSMX stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 866,679 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 569.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 202,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

