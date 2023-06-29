StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.