StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 66.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

