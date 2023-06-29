StockNews.com Downgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to Hold

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.95. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.