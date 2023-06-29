StockNews.com Downgrades EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) to Sell

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of EMKR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,399,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCORE in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

