StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.33 on Monday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is -233.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in LifeVantage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

(Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.