StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.33 on Monday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts anticipate that LifeVantage will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in LifeVantage by 23.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeVantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LifeVantage
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.