StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a market cap of $18.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

