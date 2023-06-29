STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. STP has a total market cap of $73.77 million and $1.17 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017858 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,413.01 or 1.00068788 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000071 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03776089 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,499,091.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

