Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $300.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.98. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.