Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $172,455.28 and $18.47 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013864 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,502.02 or 0.99974267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00041918 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

