Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.8% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $428.08. 87,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,740. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,964 shares of company stock valued at $62,350,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

