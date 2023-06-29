Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Up 1%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 57,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 197,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Synthetic Biologics Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $16.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of Synthetic Biologics
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Synthetic Biologics Company Profile
Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.
Recommended Stories
