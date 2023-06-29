Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

