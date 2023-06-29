Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.45.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
