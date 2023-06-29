Systelligence LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,982,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,633,000 after purchasing an additional 152,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,344,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,744,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,139,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,240,000 after buying an additional 366,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after buying an additional 452,783 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period.

EELV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,818. The firm has a market cap of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

