Systelligence LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 426.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.78. 345,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

