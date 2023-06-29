TCP Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 1.3% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

FSIG stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $19.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

