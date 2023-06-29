TD Securities Cuts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$0.70

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.61.

Canopy Growth Trading Down 6.5 %

TSE:WEED opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of C$0.57 and a 12 month high of C$6.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

