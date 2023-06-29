Telson Mining (CVE:TSN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Telson Mining Co. (CVE:TSN – Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. 4,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.
Telson Mining Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,655.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.95 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.
Telson Mining Company Profile
Telson Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Campo Morado mine consisting of six mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico; and the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telson Mining
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.