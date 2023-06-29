Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 242,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 201,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.
Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile
Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.
