Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 242,016 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 201,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Templeton Global Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.27.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

