Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.76 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $507.43 million and approximately $25.76 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002018 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002574 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,845,522,779,584 coins and its circulating supply is 5,824,825,676,663 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

