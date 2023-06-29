Tether Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Tether has a total market cap of $83.32 billion and approximately $21.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Tether Token Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,733,529,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,325,580,690 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
