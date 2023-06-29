Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.17 per share, with a total value of $200,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.60 per share, with a total value of $46,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,510,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,964,000 after buying an additional 927,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,735,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 567,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after acquiring an additional 372,056 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

