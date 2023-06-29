Tezos Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $724.97 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00002525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002010 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002516 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 964,414,292 coins and its circulating supply is 943,246,849 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

