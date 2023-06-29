The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.46. The company had a trading volume of 225,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.27.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

