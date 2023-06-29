The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of GRX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 14,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,879. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

