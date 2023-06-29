The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,680,345.56 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 10,292 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $2,680,345.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,066,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,079,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total transaction of $8,061,218.32.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 24,078 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $6,271,596.66.

On Friday, June 16th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21.

HSY stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.62. The company had a trading volume of 781,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.63 and a 200 day moving average of $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

