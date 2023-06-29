The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in June

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance
Shares of HOKCY opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.
Featured Stories
